Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,886 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of Lamar Advertising worth $21,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $94.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also

