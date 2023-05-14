Raymond James & Associates Has $23.52 Million Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.51% of Black Hills worth $23,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,678,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 178,522 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,177,000 after purchasing an additional 98,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Black Hills by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,819,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Insider Activity at Black Hills

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Black Hills Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sidoti downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

BKH stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.59. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.