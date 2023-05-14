Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,518 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $23,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $462.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of -157.74 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $468.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.04.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

