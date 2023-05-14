Raymond James & Associates Has $23.20 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Franklin Resources worth $23,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

