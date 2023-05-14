Raymond James & Associates Buys 26,200 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 409,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $23,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

