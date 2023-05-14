Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 383,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,528 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $24,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $94.89.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $529.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.43.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,769. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

