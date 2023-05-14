Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $24,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $439,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $793,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at $144,974,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,373 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.31, for a total transaction of $675,941.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,995 shares in the company, valued at $67,444,008.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $30,527,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $399.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $471.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

