Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $24,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $54.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

