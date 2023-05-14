Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Eversource Energy worth $23,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 983.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ES opened at $77.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.63. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

