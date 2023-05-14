Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,319 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.21% of Toro worth $24,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Toro by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Toro by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $105.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $117.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.58.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

