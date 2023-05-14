DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $23,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

NYSE:DTE opened at $113.45 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.32.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.