BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Down 29.7% in April

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 316,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 209,348 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 98,849 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 535,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6,965.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 76,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $843,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MQT opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

