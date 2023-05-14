HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.80

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.80 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 15.09 ($0.19). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19), with a volume of 404,510 shares traded.

HSS Hire Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.88. The company has a market cap of £105.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.76.

HSS Hire Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 0.37 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from HSS Hire Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. HSS Hire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

