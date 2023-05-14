Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.21

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.21 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 10.05 ($0.13). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 10.05 ($0.13), with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a market cap of £17.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.12.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

