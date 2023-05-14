Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.38

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.69. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 15,305 shares traded.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,660,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 138,029 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

