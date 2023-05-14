Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Rating) (NYSE:NAK)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as low as C$0.31. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 48,010 shares changing hands.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Rating) (NYSE:NAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

