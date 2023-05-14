Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.64 ($0.01). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), with a volume of 27,974 shares trading hands.

Non-Standard Finance Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.31.

About Non-Standard Finance



Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 75 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

