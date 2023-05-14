Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $90.74

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$90.74 and traded as high as C$98.39. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$97.86, with a volume of 3,550 shares.

Teck Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$763.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$90.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila A. Murray acquired 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$49.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,933.21. 74.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

