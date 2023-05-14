Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $90.41

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$90.41 and traded as high as C$99.06. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$98.75, with a volume of 335,650 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$72.45.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$90.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$88.76.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 5.4988739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

