Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $977.50

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 977.50 ($12.33) and traded as high as GBX 992 ($12.52). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 988 ($12.47), with a volume of 228,114 shares changing hands.

Alliance Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 977.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 978.08. The stock has a market cap of £2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,219.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Alliance Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is -2,962.96%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

