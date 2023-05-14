Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.13

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.13 and traded as low as $14.48. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 2,750 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Malvern Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Malvern Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $112.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MLVF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 17.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLVF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

