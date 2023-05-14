Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.72

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.72 and traded as low as $11.55. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 77,297 shares.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile
Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in Greenfield, MA.
