Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.72

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.72 and traded as low as $11.55. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 77,297 shares.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in Greenfield, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.