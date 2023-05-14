Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million.

Lument Finance Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:LFT opened at $1.71 on Friday. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $89.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.