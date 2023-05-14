Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million.
Lument Finance Trust Trading Up 2.4 %
NYSE:LFT opened at $1.71 on Friday. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $89.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.14.
Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.
Lument Finance Trust Company Profile
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.
