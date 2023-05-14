Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.44

Shares of Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.44 and traded as low as C$6.59. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$6.59, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Accord Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$56.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.43.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Accord Financial had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of C$18.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Accord Financial’s payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

