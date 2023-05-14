XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,162.22

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,162.22 ($27.28) and traded as high as GBX 2,320 ($29.27). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 2,225 ($28.08), with a volume of 7,473 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XPP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.07) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.07) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($30.66) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get XP Power alerts:

XP Power Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,111.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,167.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £439.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2,099.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34.

XP Power Increases Dividend

XP Power Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,867.92%.

(Get Rating)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.