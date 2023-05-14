XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,162.22

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,162.22 ($27.28) and traded as high as GBX 2,320 ($29.27). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 2,225 ($28.08), with a volume of 7,473 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on XPP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.07) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.07) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($30.66) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
XP Power Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,111.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,167.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £439.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2,099.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34.
XP Power Increases Dividend
XP Power Company Profile
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.