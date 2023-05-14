Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$1.73. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 65,394 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YGR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.80 to C$3.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$163.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.38.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$60.29 million for the quarter. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 45.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.6048951 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.