CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as low as C$0.21. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 74,001 shares traded.

CWC Energy Services Trading Up 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. The firm has a market cap of C$108.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.69.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$60.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.0095745 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CWC Energy Services

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

