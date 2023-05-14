China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Issues Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.67 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.41. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

About China Automotive Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in China Automotive Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 191,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.