Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Issues Earnings Results

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 81.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Applied DNA Sciences

Several analysts have issued reports on APDN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

See Also

