Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $112.26

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.26 ($1.42) and traded as low as GBX 97.50 ($1.23). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 10,279 shares.

Cambridge Cognition Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.20. The firm has a market cap of £33.95 million, a PE ratio of 9,750.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online trial recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases I-IV; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

