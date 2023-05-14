Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.38

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.38 and traded as high as C$46.52. Capital Power shares last traded at C$46.45, with a volume of 226,783 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.00.

Capital Power Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.38.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.12). Capital Power had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of C$929.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 4.4921105 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 102.65%.

Insider Transactions at Capital Power

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,420.00. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 3,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.14 per share, with a total value of C$123,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$416,431.64. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Stories

