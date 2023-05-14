Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.24. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 10,089 shares.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Stock Down 8.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time data information systems to the industrial automation and financial trading markets. It also develops software related systems and software maintenance services. The firm offers SkkyHub service, DataHub middleware, Skkynet DataHub service on Microsoft Azure, and Embedded Toolkit (ETK) software.

