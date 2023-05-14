Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.33

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.33 and traded as low as $3.76. Vuzix shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 805,786 shares trading hands.
Vuzix Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $238.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.95.
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 344.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vuzix
About Vuzix
Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.
