Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.33

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.33 and traded as low as $3.76. Vuzix shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 805,786 shares trading hands.

Vuzix Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $238.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.95.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 344.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vuzix

About Vuzix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,767,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after buying an additional 73,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vuzix by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 137,999 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vuzix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,027,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,031 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vuzix by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 420,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 21,684 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vuzix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

