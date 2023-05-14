Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.28

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as low as $8.97. Ideal Power shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 31,432 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPWR. StockNews.com upgraded Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 37.65 and a quick ratio of 37.65. The company has a market cap of $53.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideal Power

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 39.95% and a negative net margin of 9,766.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.