Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $101.88

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.88 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 96.70 ($1.22). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 97.80 ($1.23), with a volume of 104,551 shares traded.

Seplat Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £575.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Seplat Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,428.57%.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It generates hydrocarbon through seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company also engages in the renewable energy generation activities. The company was formerly known as Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and changed its name to Seplat Energy Plc in May 2021.

