SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Announces Earnings Results

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 3.5 %

SoundHound AI stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $545.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.49. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 482,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $52,450.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,447.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,827 shares of company stock worth $682,643. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $293,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Friday.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

