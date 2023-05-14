UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04, reports. UpHealth had a negative return on equity of 59.75% and a negative net margin of 140.43%. The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.66 million.

UpHealth Stock Performance

NYSE:UPH opened at $1.80 on Friday. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

Get UpHealth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPH. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on UpHealth to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of UpHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UpHealth

UpHealth Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UpHealth by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 53,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UpHealth by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 238,655 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in UpHealth by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of UpHealth by 501.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 205,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 171,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 42,106 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.