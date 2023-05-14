UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04, reports. UpHealth had a negative return on equity of 59.75% and a negative net margin of 140.43%. The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.66 million.
UpHealth Stock Performance
NYSE:UPH opened at $1.80 on Friday. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPH. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on UpHealth to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of UpHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UpHealth
UpHealth Company Profile
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UpHealth (UPH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.