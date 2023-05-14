Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $540.07

Shares of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 540.07 ($6.81) and traded as low as GBX 423.55 ($5.34). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.43), with a volume of 25,490 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Wynnstay Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 458.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 540.07. The stock has a market cap of £96.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynnstay Group

About Wynnstay Group

In other Wynnstay Group news, insider B Paul Roberts sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.51), for a total value of £9,561.56 ($12,065.06). In related news, insider B Paul Roberts sold 2,188 shares of Wynnstay Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.51), for a total transaction of £9,561.56 ($12,065.06). Also, insider Gareth Davies sold 6,974 shares of Wynnstay Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.70), for a total value of £37,031.94 ($46,728.00). Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Recommended Stories

