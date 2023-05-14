Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Geron had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 23,808.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Geron Price Performance

Shares of GERN opened at $3.10 on Friday. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GERN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Insider Activity at Geron

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

In other news, Director Susan Molineaux sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $86,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 209,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Geron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Geron by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Geron by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 181,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Articles

