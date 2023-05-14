Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $222.23 million-$244.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.99 million.

Himax Technologies Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several research firms have commented on HIMX. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.