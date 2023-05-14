ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $180.26

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.26 ($2.27) and traded as low as GBX 132.45 ($1.67). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 135.50 ($1.71), with a volume of 287,324 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 185.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.33 million, a PE ratio of 2,258.33, a PEG ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.39.

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, scripting, dubbing, audio postproduction, and audio description; media services, such as content preparation, digital packaging/post-production, and metadata preparation; and asset health check services.

