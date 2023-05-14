Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.70 million-$17.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.13 million.
Airgain Stock Down 1.5 %
AIRG stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Airgain has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on AIRG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Sunday. They set a buy rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
