Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.70 million-$17.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.13 million.

Airgain Stock Down 1.5 %

AIRG stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Airgain has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIRG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Sunday. They set a buy rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Airgain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth $573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Airgain by 10.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

