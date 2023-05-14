FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Posts Earnings Results

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $867.14 million during the quarter.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FLIDY opened at $4.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.0276 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. FLSmidth & Co. A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.71%.
About FLSmidth & Co. A/S
FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.
