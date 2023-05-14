Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, reports. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.89%.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SMMT opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 16.93 and a quick ratio of 16.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $5.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 196,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $206,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 376,489,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $395,314,374.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,354,161 shares in the company, valued at $579,971,869.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 196,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $206,180.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 234,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 392,659,985 shares of company stock valued at $412,292,984. Insiders own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 245.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,310,393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 622,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 482,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 935.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 397,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,477 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

