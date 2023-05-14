Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.30, reports.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Up 7.9 %

PYXS stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $121.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.33. Pyxis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pyxis Oncology

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 75.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYXS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.