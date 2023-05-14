Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.11

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as low as C$0.97. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 708,070 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GXE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Gear Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$252.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$39.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1430595 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

