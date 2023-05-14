Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.35-$7.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.03 billion-$51.03 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $14.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. Research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4302 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 2.58%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

