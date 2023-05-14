Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.35-$7.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.03 billion-$51.03 billion.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $14.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.21.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. Research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
