GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $95.40

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.40 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 90.30 ($1.14). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 90.30 ($1.14), with a volume of 1,320,376 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 19 ($0.24) price objective on shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments in a report on Monday, March 6th.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £797.79 million, a P/E ratio of 564.38 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 148.50 and a quick ratio of 131.52.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Dividend Announcement

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is currently 4,375.00%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

