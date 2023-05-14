Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.17.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $91.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Haemonetics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

