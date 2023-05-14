Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.56), reports.

Eliem Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $5.42.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

About Eliem Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,698,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 551,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 203,371 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 409,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.