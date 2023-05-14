Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.56), reports.
Shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $5.42.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.
